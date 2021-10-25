After the unexpected announcement of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack's pricing during the October 2021 Animal Crossing Direct, the company went eerily quiet about everything. Despite having announced the release date as being October 25 in a tweet, looking at the official website won't tell you anything other than "Coming Soon".

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launches 10/25!



Gain access to:

- Library of #Nintendo64 & SEGA Genesis games

- #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise at no additional cost

- All other benefits of a #NintendoSwitchOnline membershiphttps://t.co/LUjTCpLg3v pic.twitter.com/P3YEdVtp2Z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 15, 2021

The price of Nintendo's online service increased from $20 per year to $50 per year for individual customers. Family Plan subscriptions, which can accommodate up to eight people, went up from $35 per year to a whopping $80 per year. In exchange, Expansion Pack subscribers receive access to nine Nintendo 64 games, 14 Sega Genesis games, and the Happy Home Paradise DLC which requires a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to access.

While we got a date of release, Nintendo hasn't mentioned anything about what time we can expect to access our Nintendo 64 titles. They also haven't mentioned how the reduced price will be calculated for members who already have an active subscription to the base Nintendo Switch Online model.

Twitter user @OatmealDome runs the @NinStatusBot, a bot-powered Twitter account that tweets every time scheduled maintenance is announced for Nintendo Switch system applications or games. According to the latest maintenance announcement for the Nintendo eShop, the service should go down at around 8 p.m. EST, with maintenance on the Nintendo Switch Online app starting one hour before that. The maintenance should generally last for around one hour, meaning that everything should be finished by 9 p.m. EST.

[Expansion Pack]



The Nintendo eShop and the e-license (anti-piracy) server will be taken down in 24 hours (as of this tweet) for maintenance. Maintenance for the NSO app on the HOME menu will begin 1 hour prior.



Expect Expansion Pack rollout to occur around this time. https://t.co/ZtGw2DCLbM — SpookmealDome 🎃 (@OatmealDome) October 25, 2021

We assume this means that we'll finally get access to some of the great exclusive games in the Expansion Pack around that time. European subscribers will have to wait until October 26 to access their games. As for how reduced pricing is being calculated, it may just show up for everyone individually.