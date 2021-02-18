Apple's upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.3 update will add support for WebM video playback in Safari if the current beta is any indication.

As spotted by The 8-Bit, support for the Google-backed web-based video format appears to now be functional in the second beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3, released to developers yesterday.

Google first launched WebM back in 2010 but Safari is only just jumping on board. There's no telling why Apple decided that 2021 is the year to add support for something that's been around for so long. The move does follow last year's addition of the WebP format, however – the image-based version of WebM.