Best answer: The Samsung EVO Select is a fast and affordable microSD card perfect for storing Nintendo Switch games on.

The performance you need for gaming

Choosing a memory card to use with the Switch isn't easy, especially since most are marketed towards smartphones and cameras. What you need to know in regards to the Samsung EVO Select is that it'll be fast enough for your games.

It's a Class 10 UHS 3 memory card with read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90 MB/s respectively. That's fast enough for 4K video and fast enough for your Switch games.

Masses of storage for all your games

You don't get a lot of internal storage on the Nintendo Switch, which is why you're probably looking for a memory card in the first place.

With the Samsung EVO Select you'll get not only reliable, fast storage, but choices of capacity between 32GB and 256GB. Whether you need a little or a lot, there's an option for you.

An affordable memory card

The Samsung EVO Select is also very affordable. With a 128GB memory card available for just $28, it's our pick of the bunch.

After all, it's four times the internal storage of the Switch for a lot less than the price of most new games!