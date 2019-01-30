Best answer: The Samsung EVO Select is a fast and affordable microSD card perfect for storing Nintendo Switch games on.
Amazon: Samsung EVO Select 128GB ($28)
The performance you need for gaming
Choosing a memory card to use with the Switch isn't easy, especially since most are marketed towards smartphones and cameras. What you need to know in regards to the Samsung EVO Select is that it'll be fast enough for your games.
It's a Class 10 UHS 3 memory card with read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90 MB/s respectively. That's fast enough for 4K video and fast enough for your Switch games.
Masses of storage for all your games
You don't get a lot of internal storage on the Nintendo Switch, which is why you're probably looking for a memory card in the first place.
With the Samsung EVO Select you'll get not only reliable, fast storage, but choices of capacity between 32GB and 256GB. Whether you need a little or a lot, there's an option for you.
An affordable memory card
The Samsung EVO Select is also very affordable. With a 128GB memory card available for just $28, it's our pick of the bunch.
After all, it's four times the internal storage of the Switch for a lot less than the price of most new games!
Our pick
Samsung EVO Select 128GB
Fast, affordable and plenty of storage
The Samsung EVO Select is affordable, offers plenty of storage for your games and has the performance you need to use it with the Nintendo Switch.
