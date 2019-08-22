Satechi today unveiled the latest addition to its line of USB-C peripherals: the USB-C Dual Multimedia Adapter. The adapter, which plugs into two of your MacBook Pro's USB-C ports, can drive two 4K displays while simultaneous giving you additional ports for hooking up external storage, power, or Ethernet.

All told, the adapter has one 4K HDMI port at 60Hz, one 4K HDMI port at 30Hz, a USB-C PD charging port, Gigabit Ethernet, microSD and SD card readers, and two USB 3.0 ports. The adapter allows users to connect to two 4K monitors and extend the display across both, and combining all of that I/O into one hub means you don't have to carry around multiple different dongles and adapters to get your work done.

Its aluminium housing with silver or space gray finish is designed to complement your MacBook Pro, though it's not only compatible with the 2018 and 2019 MacBook Pro lines, but also the 2018 MacBook Air and Mac Mini releases.