While you might have got your big tech purchases in during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are still some lingering sales on accessories and peripherals that are well worth checking out. One such sale going on today takes $40 off the Samsung T7 Touch portable SSD at Amazon, dropping it back down to its best-ever price there.

If you picked up a laptop or desktop computer over the weekend, some extra storage is going to come in handy at some point so it makes sense to snag a portable SSD on sale while you can. The T7 Touch savings are only available today as the Amazon deal is a match for a one-day sale at Best Buy.

Storage on the go Samsung T7 Touch 1TB portable solid state drive Includes a Fingerprint Reader for some added security. Has read/write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively. Uses USB 3.2 interface for transfer speeds 9.5x faster than hard drives. Shock and drop resistant so your data is safe. $159.99 $200.00 $40 off See at Best Buy

You can check out our review of the Samsung T7 Touch where we gave it 4 stars out of 5 along with a Recommended badge, praising its combination of speed, reliability, and security. Richard Devine said, "Ultimately, the T7 Touch is everything we'd expect from a Samsung SSD. It's fast, well made, and with Samsung, you get a guarantee of reliability. You really can't go wrong with a T7 Touch"

The major difference between the T7 and the T7 Touch is that the latter has a fingerprint sensor. This gives you added security over your data so no one can take what's yours. Plus you can open your SSD with just a touch. The sensor also has an LED indicator that lets you know how busy the SSD is and does things like rotate while transferring data. If you don't need the fingerprint sensor and LED, you can get the regular T7 for $150 right now which is its best price.

The T7 has read/write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively. That's almost double the speeds of the previous generation T5 drive. It uses a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connection, though, to get those speeds. If your computer doesn't support that, it's ok. The T7 is also backwards compatible and should work with any USB port. The drive even comes with both a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable so you can make it work.

The T7 is shock- and drop-resistant so you can feel comfortable carrying it around with you, especially if it's in your backpack or purse. The dynamic thermal guard technology helps protect it while it's in use, too. The safety tech will keep it from overheating and automatically slow down the data transfer to protect your stuff.