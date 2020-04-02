If you happened to miss out on the holiday deals that Sonos was running, you have one more chance to save on some speakers today with some very tempting prices direct at Sonos. Popular speakers like the Sonos One, Sonos One SL, and Sonos Beam soundbar are discounted by $50 there, dropping them down to some of their best prices to date. You can also score a savings on some multi-pack bundles.

Right now, the Sonos One is down to just $149 which is a $50 savings. This is the latest speaker in the company's lineup, and incudes support for smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, along with Apple's AirPlay 2 tech.

It comes in your choice of black or white at this price, and if you're looking to save a little more even, the Sonos One SL is down to just $129. This speaker doesn't have any microphones, so you can't use Alexa and Google Assistant with it, but it's still a great model that can be paired with a separate Echo device.

Considering how small and affordable these speakers are, the audio that they are able to kick out is impressive. You can crank up the volume without any distortion, music is nice and clear, and there's a good amount of punch to tie the whole experience together. The out-of-the-box sound profile is really well-balanced, but if you'd like, you can use the Sonos app to fine-tune the bass and treble with the EQ settings to get everything exactly how you want it.

Even if you don't consider yourself to be an audiophile, you'll still appreciate the sound that comes out of the One or One SL. If you get just a little enjoyment out of good-sounding music, the investment is worth it for this alone. Sonos supports its speakers for years after the initial purchase with various software updates and new features. Plus, you can pair two Sonos speakers together for stereo sound or hook up a bunch of Sonos speakers for multi-room audio.

Sonos is also taking $50 off its popular Beam soundbar in this promotion, dropping it down to $349. This Smart TV sound bar can be used to enhance the audio of your TV and movies, as well as play music from your favorite artists. Setting it up takes only a few minutes, and it has an automatic remote detection feature so it can be controlled using the volume buttons on an existing remote in your home. It also has Alexa and AirPlay 2 built right in.

These prices are being matched at Adorama, B&H, and Amazon, though shipping times could vary greatly depending on where you order from. Given shipping is free at Sonos and it has a message on its site stating it is still accepting and shipping its orders with no issues right now, it may be best to go direct for this one. You'll also get an extended 100-day returns window, just in case.