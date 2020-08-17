Setapp, the popular service that bundles a ton of Mac apps into one monthly subscription, has announced that it is cutting the price of additional devices in half.

In statement to iMore, Nick Savin, the Product Manager of Setapp, announced the updated pricing to customers today. Savin says that, in response to feedback from customers, the company is lowering the price of adding an additonal device from $4.99 per month to $2.49 per month. The change will be effective on all plans, whether it be consumer, business, or education.

About a week ago it was reported that the Setapp subscription service now includes iOS apps for the first time, so this change is welcome to anyone who has or has wanted to add an iPhone or iPad added to their plan. Savin says that customers will see the updated pricing reflected on their next billing cycle.

You can read the full letter to customers below:

Hi Setapp Community, As promised, we've read through all of your feedback over the last few days. I wanted to start this message out by thanking you for telling us all of your ideas to make Setapp better. We have sincerely been looking at these comments as a guide to help get our next steps right again in your eyes. We are very thankful for your honest, thoughtful, and even (at times) difficult feedback about your challenges and suggestions for improvement. As a result of the feedback, we decided to move ahead with decreasing the price for additional devices on all Setapp plans from $4.99 to $2.49. This change will take effect as of the next billing cycle for anyone who has added additional devices to their subscription plans. For people who have not yet added additional devices, you will have the ability to sign up for additional devices at this price later today. The price of $2.49 will apply to each additional device on your plan. For student and education plans, the price is also $2.49 per additional device (as I mentioned in my last post, this is a technical limitation at the moment).