Apple-owned Shazam has released a new app update for iPhone and iPad that adds support for iOS 14 Home screen widgets for the first time. Shazam version 14.4 now lets you see your song history from your Home screen while also making it easier and faster to ID any song that's currently playing.

The widgets are available in three different sizes giving you as much flexibility as possible when placing your Shazam widgets.

Add Shazam's widget to your Home Screen and you'll see your recent song history at a glance, or be able to Shazam in an instant!

Apple added support for Home screen widgets with the iOS 14 release in September of 2020 and it's taken until now for Shazam to take advantage of that.

Widgets have been totally redesigned to give you more information at a glance — and now you can add them to your Home Screen. Choose from different sizes and arrange however you like.

Existing Shazam users can download the update via the App Store update mechanism right now, while those who have yet to install it can bag it from the App Store right now. It's a free download for all.