During the July Nintendo Direct Mini, Nintendo announced that it would be expanding on its already impressive collection of remakes and remasters on Nintendo Switch with the release of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster. This is the first time the 2003 game will be available on a console besides the PlayStation 2, providing a new audience the chance to experience the classic JRPG. Here's everything you need to know to prepare you for the apocalyptic adventure.

What is Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster?

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne was original released on PlayStation 2 in 2003 and became a cult classic. It has never been released on any other systems, but the Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will bring it to the Nintendo Switch, Steam, and PS4. The game is part of the Shin Megami Tensei series, which will continue later this year with the release of Shin Megami Tensei V on Nintendo Switch. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster trailers The first trailer for Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster was released when the game was announced during the July Nintendo Direct Mini.

Atlus shared a second trailer on March 31 that provided more explanation of the post-apocalyptic story.

A trailer posted on April 20 spotlights the role of choice in the game and the factions that you can ally with.

The story of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

While the Shin Megami Tensei games have different characters, they all generally follow the same plot: Tokyo has been ravaged by a cosmic conflict and your protagonist's decisions will help determine the outgome. In Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, you play a high school student who has become part demon and must explore the city to understand why he's been transformed. He's not the only survivor of the apocalyptic event. Two of his classmates, his teacher, and the CTO of a giant telecommunications company are also navigating the war between gods and demons, and they each have their own visions for what the new world should look like. Your actions will help bring life, death, or rebirth to the city. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster gameplay

Like the other Shin Megami Tensei games, Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster is a turn-based RPG where you'll need to focus on exploiting your enemies' weaknesses. When you fight demons, you can also recruit them to your cause by bribing them or answering questions in ways that match their personalities. Even if they don't join you, they might reward you with items or run off and make the fight easier. You'll build an army of demon allies and gain the ability to fuse them together into more powerful forms. Experimenting with different combinations to find the best team of demons is the key to victory. What's new in Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster?

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne has been remastered with new 3D models and visuals, but it's also added extra features: An easier difficulty level called Merciful

Suspend saving so you won't lose your progress

Voiced audio in English and Japanese

A new story branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha from the Devil Summoner series

The difficulty can be changed at any time The $70 Digitial Deluxe Edition available from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, or Steam Store also includes: The chance to recruit Dante from the Devil May Cry series

Little Master's Mercy and Mater's Expectation map packs

A background music pack featuring eight songs