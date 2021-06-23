We're hoping Shin Megami Tensei V will become one of the best RPG games for Nintendo Switch . Here's everything we know about the game so far.

ATLUS first announced the release of Shin Megami Tensei V for the Nintendo Switch in November 2017, but fans of the long-running RPG series have been left waiting for the game since then. The game was mentioned again at the July Nintendo Direct Mini , and then Nintendo used its E3 Nintendo Direct to finally announce a release date.

Play a Tokyo high school student navigating a conflict between mythical gods and demons in the latest edition of the classic RPG. Recruit demons to fight on your behalf as you decide how to use your newfound power to change the world.

ATLUS released its first announcement trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V in 2017, and you can view it below:

The Shin Megami Tensei series has been around since 1992 and is part of the larger franchise, which also includes the Persona, Digital Devil Saga, and Devil Survivor series. Shin Megami Tensei V will be the second game in the series to hit the Nintendo Switch, following the Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster that was launched in Japan, China, and Korea on October 29, 2020 and became available worldwide on May 25, 2021.

A second trailer was shared on July 20, 2020 and includes some of the same elements. You can view it here:

The most recent trailer was released on June 21, 2021 coinciding with the beginning of preorders.

Shin Megami Tensei V gameplay and features

Shin Megami Tensei V employs the same core mechanics as the rest of the series. The games are turn-based JRPGs using a Press Turn Battle System where players receive extra actions if they use an attack that the enemy is weak against.

When fighting demons, players can negotiate with them to get them to join them in future battles. They might want to be bribed or may actually like you more if you refuse their demands. These demons can be leveled up or fused into more powerful forms.

Choice plays a major role in the Shin Megami Tensei series, and you'll be called upon to make sacrifices and decide what philosophical ideals to uphold. The ending you get will depend on the decisions you've made along the way.

This is the first mainline Shin Megami Tensei game to use Unreal Engine 4 for its 3D graphics. Judging from the trailers released so far, it's looking great.

Do you need to play any of the previous Shin Megami Tensei games?

Like the Persona series, the Shin Megami Tensei games include the same themes and mechanics but all feature different stories and characters. That means you don't need to have played any of the previous games to jump into Shin Megami Tensei V.

What is the plot of Shin Megami Tensei V

The Shin Megami Tensei games are all set in a version of Tokyo that's at the center of a cosmic war between gods and demons. This version follows a high school student in modern-day Tokyo whose normal life is disrupted after taking a detour on his way home because of a brutal murder. He winds up getting knocked unconscious and buried as a cataclysmic event ravages the city.

He awakens to find Tokyo has been transformed into the strange world of Da'at. Before demons can devour him, he's rescued by a strange figure who offers to unite with him. Transformed into a Nahobino, a part-demon, he ventures through the dangerous world, looking for answers. He'll need to not only fight to survive but take sides in the battle between light and dark. That choice will shape the fate of the new world.

The game will be available on November 12, 2021. Preorders are currently open at GameStop and will be coming to Best Buy and Amazon soon. Besides the standard SteelBook edition available for preorder, ATLUS is also releasing a Fall of Man premium edition that includes:

A 6-inch by 11.5-inch printed sling bag inspired by the protagonist's school attire

A more than 100-page hardcover demon handbook

Two soundtrack CDs

The premium edition is already sold out, so look out for more copies available when other retailers start taking preorders.