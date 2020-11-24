The Ninja Foodi is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer, steamer, baker, yogurt-maker, and more. It will make a great holiday gift for the foodies in your life. Or buy one for yourself and prepare your holiday meals with ease.

Black Friday Ninja Foodi deals, including some of the top of the line models, make buying one now a no-brainer. You're not likely to get a better price all year.

Much like the holiday season as a whole this year, Black Friday pricing has been extended far outside the usual time constraints. Demand for everything holiday—including holiday sales—has been ramped up in 2020 as we all need something to be excited about.

Black Friday is all month long

November is basically discounted in 2020. Look for the best deals on Ninja Foodi products at all of your favorite retailers now and through the rest of the month. The extra-large 8-Quart 9-in-1 Ninja Foodi, for example, is $100 off right now at several popular stores.

Ninja Foodi or Instant Pot?

We have a detailed guide to help you choose between a Ninja Foodi vs. Instant Pot. Personally, I bought an Instant Pot, and I like it a lot, but I wish I'd held out for a Ninja Foodi instead. The added ability to crisp and air-fry food is a welcome addition to the multi-pot repertoire. You can cook a whole chicken and crisp the skin in the Ninja Foodi!

You'll want it for your holiday cooking

You'll save time and effort and be able to cook healthier versions of your faves by using a Ninja Foodi. Your holiday get-togethers this year are likely to be smaller than usual this year. Spend more time with your nearest and dearest and less time working in the kitchen.

Don't forget accessories

While this awesome all-in-one cooker comes with plenty of equipment, there are some Ninja Foodi accessories that will make it even better.

You're not likely to find lower prices on anything

