Best Answer: Yes, you absolutely should, especially if you are already invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem. With the Smart Dimmer Switch, you'll be able to control your Philips Hue smart lights from anywhere in the house, including from bed or the couch. It not only adjusts the intensity of your lights, but you can even cycle through four different light recipes with the on-button, so your favorite mood lighting is activated with a push of a button. The Smart Dimmer Switch works with up to 50 lights if you have the Philips Hue Bridge or 10 lights without it.
- We found the following on Amazon:
- Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote ($20)
- Philips Hue Bridge ($47)
- Philips Hue White A19 60W Smart Bulb 4-pack ($40)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb ($40)
Can I use the Smart Dimmer Switch without the Philips Hue Bridge Hub?
As a matter of fact, you can. Even though the Bridge is what you want to get the most out of your Philips Hue smart lights, it's not necessary at all if you just pick up some Hue bulbs and the Smart Dimmer Switch. This method can also save you some money if you're not at all interested in getting a hub.
Every Smart Dimmer Switch can be paired up with up to 10 Philips Hue bulbs. Now, if you want more than 10 Hue bulbs in your house, but don't want to get a Bridge, you can still make it work with just the Smart Dimmer Switch by assigning a Switch to individual rooms.
How do I pair my Hue bulbs to the Smart Dimmer Switch?
First, make sure all of the bulbs you want to pair with the Switch are screwed in and turned on. Then hold the Smart Dimmer Switch next to the bulb, press and hold the ON button until the tiny little LED light in the top left corner of the Switch turns green. The bulb should then blink, which confirms that it is now paired to the Smart Dimmer Switch. Repeat this process for every bulb you want to pair with the Smart Dimmer Switch, up to 10.
Remember, you can use multiple Smart Dimmer Switches if you want more than 10 bulbs to use with it. And you can even pair multiple Smart Dimmer Switches with one light, creating a three-way setup.
What is the Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote capable of doing?
On its own, the Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote is only capable of turning the lights on and off, as well as adjusting the intensity of the lights.
If you do have the Bridge, then you can do so much more with the Smart Dimmer Switch. You'll be able to use up to 50 lights with one Smart Dimmer Switch, and you can use the ON button to cycle through four of your favorite light recipes without having to go into the Philips Hue app.
Without the Bridge, you'll only be able to access the white light of Hue bulbs. So if you don't plan on getting a Bridge and just want to stick with the Smart Dimmer Switch, just use the standard white bulbs. However, if you do have a Bridge, or plan on getting one, then make sure to try it out with the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs—they're pricier but worth it!
Our pick
Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote
Control your smart lights with ease
The Smart Dimmer Switch with remote can connect with up to 10 Hue bulbs on its own or up to 50 with the Bridge. You can turn the lights on and off, adjust the intensity of the light, and if you have the Bridge, cycle through four of your favorite light recipes. It doubles as a remote to be controlled from anywhere in the house.
Central hub
Philips Hue Bridge
The brain behind it all
The Philips Hue Bridge is the central hub to connect your lights with your smartphone. The hub lets you access over 16 million colors with the colored bulbs, and you can turn the lights on from anywhere in the world, or even put your lights on a schedule, and so much more. It unlocks the full potential of your Philips Hue home.
Standard white light
Philips Hue White A19 60W Smart Bulb 4-pack
The go-to smart bulb
This is the standard white bulb for Philips Hue. It is equivalent to 60W and you can save some money by purchasing in bulk.
Add some color
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb
Add some color to your life
The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance bulb is pricey, but it provides you with both white and color light. If you want the color, you'll need to have the Bridge and then you'll be able to access over 16 million colors through the app. It's totally worth it!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.