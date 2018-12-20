Best Answer: Yes, you absolutely should, especially if you are already invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem. With the Smart Dimmer Switch, you'll be able to control your Philips Hue smart lights from anywhere in the house, including from bed or the couch. It not only adjusts the intensity of your lights, but you can even cycle through four different light recipes with the on-button, so your favorite mood lighting is activated with a push of a button. The Smart Dimmer Switch works with up to 50 lights if you have the Philips Hue Bridge or 10 lights without it.

Can I use the Smart Dimmer Switch without the Philips Hue Bridge Hub?

As a matter of fact, you can. Even though the Bridge is what you want to get the most out of your Philips Hue smart lights, it's not necessary at all if you just pick up some Hue bulbs and the Smart Dimmer Switch. This method can also save you some money if you're not at all interested in getting a hub.

Every Smart Dimmer Switch can be paired up with up to 10 Philips Hue bulbs. Now, if you want more than 10 Hue bulbs in your house, but don't want to get a Bridge, you can still make it work with just the Smart Dimmer Switch by assigning a Switch to individual rooms.

How do I pair my Hue bulbs to the Smart Dimmer Switch?

First, make sure all of the bulbs you want to pair with the Switch are screwed in and turned on. Then hold the Smart Dimmer Switch next to the bulb, press and hold the ON button until the tiny little LED light in the top left corner of the Switch turns green. The bulb should then blink, which confirms that it is now paired to the Smart Dimmer Switch. Repeat this process for every bulb you want to pair with the Smart Dimmer Switch, up to 10.

Remember, you can use multiple Smart Dimmer Switches if you want more than 10 bulbs to use with it. And you can even pair multiple Smart Dimmer Switches with one light, creating a three-way setup.

What is the Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote capable of doing?

On its own, the Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote is only capable of turning the lights on and off, as well as adjusting the intensity of the lights.

If you do have the Bridge, then you can do so much more with the Smart Dimmer Switch. You'll be able to use up to 50 lights with one Smart Dimmer Switch, and you can use the ON button to cycle through four of your favorite light recipes without having to go into the Philips Hue app.

Without the Bridge, you'll only be able to access the white light of Hue bulbs. So if you don't plan on getting a Bridge and just want to stick with the Smart Dimmer Switch, just use the standard white bulbs. However, if you do have a Bridge, or plan on getting one, then make sure to try it out with the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs—they're pricier but worth it!