Like previous versions, the Apple Series 4 is available in aluminum and stainless steel. The latter Apple Watch version includes better materials including a sapphire crystal display. Still, that might not matter for many would-be buyers who are used to Cupertino releasing new models each year.

Let's compare

From a features perspective, both Apple Watch Series 4 versions are identical. Both, for example, can track your heart rate and include a built-in ECG. Each features the same available storage for onboard music and podcasts. You can use the same third-party apps and faces on both models.

Series 4 Aluminum Series 4 Stainless Steel Lowest Price $399 $699 Highest Price $529 $1,499 Color choices 3 3 Weight 30.1g (40mm), 36.7g (44mm) 39.8g (40mm), 47.9g (44mm) Display material Ion-X strengthened glass sapphire crystal Charging puck plastic stainless steel topped Wi-Fi only versions Yes No Onboard storage size 16GB 16GB

As you can see, the differences between both models mostly come down to the materials used. Whether you're talking about the casing, display, or charging puck, the stainless steel model offers better materials. The aluminum Apple Watch is a softer material, and the anodization could scratch or chip, as could its Ion-X-strengthened glass. The stainless steel Apple Watch is much, much harder, especially the black model with diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating. Still, stainless steel does have a drawback -- it can scratch more quickly than the aluminum version. These so-called microabrasions show up on glossy stainless steel often, especially on the silver version.

There's also the issue of cellular abilities. All Apple Watches with stainless steel include GPS and cellular capabilities. The latter increases the price of the watch and when the feature is activated, requires a monthly data plan. If you don't care about cellular, you pay for it anyway which is a waste. With the aluminum models, by contrast, Apple gives you a choice between GPS only and GPS plus cellular.

If you're...

into physical fitness and you want the lightest Apple Watch you can get

going to be rough enough with it — or likely to lose it — and want the most affordable replacement option possible

not sure about Apple Watch and want to try it out at the lowest cost-of-entry

simply loving the way the bead-blasted aluminum gold option looks

You should get the aluminum Apple Watch.

If you...

love watches and want something heavy but not too heavy

want something classic on the outside but ultra-modern within

need a watch made out of strong materials like stainless steel and sapphire crystal

The stainless steel is for you.

The bottom line: We think the aluminum model is best for most folks. If you're overly worried about possible damage, get an AppleCare+ subscription for peace of mind. Besides, Nike+ only comes in aluminum, which is something to also consider. If you plan on keeping your watch for more than two years, the stainless steel model might be best.

