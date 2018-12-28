Best answer: The American Academy of Ophthalmology does not recommend purchasing computer glasses. Though blue-light blocking has been shown to interfere with sleep cycles, there are better ways to prevent eye strain, such as a matte screen filter.
Blue Light Blocking Glasses Are Unnecessary To Prevent Eye Damage
According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, there is no evidence to show that your eyes will sustain any damage from your computer screen. The sun is a far greater risk to your eyes than any screen. So if your computer won't damage your eyes, is there any risk associated with staring at a computer all day? Yes. Eye strain and sleep interference are very real risks for people who spend a lot of time in front of a computer screen. But there are other ways to manage those which do not require computer glasses.
Eye Strain Can Be Prevented Without Special Glasses
The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends the following tips for computer uses to protect against eye strain:
- Sit about 25 inches (arm's length) from the computer screen. Position the screen so you are gazing slightly downward.
- Reduce screen glare by using a matte screen filter if needed.
- Take regular breaks using the "20-20-20" rule: every 20 minutes, shift your eyes to look at an object at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.
- When your eyes feel dry, use artificial tears to refresh them.
- Adjust your room lighting and try increasing the contrast on your screen to reduce eye strain.
- If you wear contact lenses, give your eyes a break by wearing your glasses.
But What About Sleep Interference?
Blue light from your screens can interfere with sleep cycles, according to Harvard Medical School. While it is not necessary to wear blue light blocking glasses all day, the one situation that blue light blocking glasses might come in handy is at night right before bed. But you don't even need computer glasses if you use Night Shift, which decreases the amount of blue light emanating from your screen. It's also always a good idea to cease computer and other screen use for at least an hour or two before bed.
A Matte Screen Protector Is A Better Investment Than Glasses
One item you can purchase that might be helpful against eye strain is a matte screen filter for your computer. This two-pack of screen protectors is matte, anti-glare, and blocks blue light. It's available in several different sizes, including MacBook Pro (13-inch or 15-inch) and MacBook Air.
Based on our research, it's an unnecessary expenditure of money to buy a dedicated pair of computer glasses. Eye strain and sleep interference can be prevented by following the tips listed above, including a matte screen filter on your computer.
