Best answer: The American Academy of Ophthalmology does not recommend purchasing computer glasses. Though blue-light blocking has been shown to interfere with sleep cycles, there are better ways to prevent eye strain, such as a matte screen filter.

Blue Light Blocking Glasses Are Unnecessary To Prevent Eye Damage

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, there is no evidence to show that your eyes will sustain any damage from your computer screen. The sun is a far greater risk to your eyes than any screen. So if your computer won't damage your eyes, is there any risk associated with staring at a computer all day? Yes. Eye strain and sleep interference are very real risks for people who spend a lot of time in front of a computer screen. But there are other ways to manage those which do not require computer glasses.

Eye Strain Can Be Prevented Without Special Glasses

The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends the following tips for computer uses to protect against eye strain: