Best answer: Absolutely! If your budget allows it, I think it's definitely worth picking up a second Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3. The company has created an awesome #PartyUp feature that allows users to seamlessly pair up to 150 compatible speakers together through a specially created app for an even bigger sound.

What else does the Megaboom 3 from Ultimate Ears offer?

There are new speakers hitting the market almost every single day, but somehow, Ultimate Ears has still managed to stand out. Over the years, the company has created one-of-a-kind speakers, including the Megaboom 3, using an easily distinguishable signature design that not only looks good but is "virtually indestructible" with an IP67 water and dustproof rating. The Megaboom 3 also offers bold 360-degree sound thanks to its cylindrical body. The speaker boasts up to 20 hours of uninterrupted playback time with thundering bass that promises to keep distortion to a minimum. There is also an all-new magic button, which sits on top of the speaker and gives users total control over whatever is being played. You'll be able to play, pause, and skip with one touch.

So, whether you're hosting a party or just want to completely fill your space with some tunes, two Megabooms are better than one. Additionally, having two speakers connected and placed on the left and right of your desk setup will not only create a more balanced look but will also enhance your overall experience.

How much is it?

Right now, you can pick up the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 for either $180 or $200, depending on your color preference. The Sunset Red and Nightblack are now available on Amazon for $180. The Lagoon Blue and Ultraviolet Purple are available on the Ultimate Ears website for $200. The Urban Magenta is available exclusively from T Mobile while the Cloud and Denim can both be found at exclusively at Apple, all three exclusive colorways will set you back $220.