The popular document signing app SignEasy has rolled out an update for its app that takes advantage of iOS 13 while making the app more iPad friendly.

The most notable new feature is dark mode that will work with iOS 13's dark mode. The latest iPhone software allows users to schedule a system-wide dark mode, which that will automatically enable SignEasy's in-app dark mode that will make the app less of an eye strain in dark settings.

SignEasy has also added a new in-app document scanner. Using the iPhone's camera, you can snap a picture of a document and it'll scan it and automatically convert it into a PDF that is ready to be used within the app.

The other features added were multi-window support for the iPad, an interface redesign and support for dynamic type, which adapts the app's font according to the one selected for the iOS device.

The update is now available for SignEasy users. You can update the app through the App Store.

