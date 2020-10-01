Signing documents might not be something that most of us do all that often in 2020, but that doesn't mean it has to be a nightmare when we do do it. SignEasy is already a great way to sign documents on iPhones and iPads and its big new update is better than ever. And it takes advantage of all the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 bells and whistles, too.

RIght out the gate, SignEasy means business because it offers an App Clip. Something I haven't seen offered in many other apps.

Like a small flavor sample at an ice cream shop, this feature introduces users to a relevant "clip" of a mobile app instead of prompting them to download the whole thing. Thanks to this sleek new feature, instead of installing the SignEasy app on your device, you will get a segment of it that will allow you to sign a document. The clip is triggered by a nearby NFC tag, a scanned QR code, or a Smart App Banner in Safari.

And that's exactly right. You can sign without needing to first have the full SignEasy app installed. And that's pretty cool.

Even cooler is support for Scribble on iPad, allowing users to turn their handwritten text into computer text on the fly. All thanks to iOS 14.

With the launch of iPadOS 14, the Apple pencil has become an even more powerful tool for iPad! Now, anything you write on-screen can be converted into typed text automagically using the Scribble function.

So far, so good. But no iOS 14 update would be complete without widgets, would it?