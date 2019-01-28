Sometimes you just want a basic clear case, not ultra-slim but not heavy-duty either. Silk's Nudist case will fit the bill, with thoughtful touches, a great price, and the option to order it plain or with some funky and colorful patterns.

Clear cases are popular because you can see your gorgeous iPhone while still protecting it from scratches and drops. This case is a basic, soft but firm clear plastic-type case. You can order just the clear version and be done with it. However, if you want to have some fun, order it with a fun pattern printed on it. The current "Chef's Special" is a pink butterfly pattern, and the "Flavor of the Month" pattern showcased here is covered with cute woodland flora and fauna. If none of those float your boat, you can click on "Choose Your Own Adventure" and then "Customize Now," which takes you to a further list of five more patterns at a slightly higher price. You can also choose your size: iPhone X/XS, iPhone XR, or iPhone XS Max.

The back of the case is lightly frosted, so you don't get weird reflections or easily develop hairline scratches as clear cases sometimes do. There are precision cutouts for the camera, speakers, Lightning port, and mute switch. The embedded button covers for the Sleep/Wake button and the volume buttons are nice and clicky. There is a definite lip that comes up over the edge of the screen to prevent damage when you set your phone face down.

The entire case is flexible so it's pretty easy to put on and take off. The phone is fully functional within the case, including wireless charging. There is branding on the case, but it's just the word "Silk" embossed on one edge, barely noticeable unless you're looking for it. The word "Nudist" does not appear anywhere on the case, fortunately.