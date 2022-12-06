The HomePod mini comes to Sweden and Norway on December 13

Apple has confirmed that it is bringing the HomePod mini to customers in Sweden and Norway starting December 13, 2022. The speaker will cost SEK 1,295 and NOK 1,249 respectively.

Arguably Apple's best HomePod — and certainly the only one you can still buy today — the HomePod mini will be available in white, space gray, blue, orange, and yellow and will have the same color-matched details including mesh fabric, touchpad, and braided power cable.

(Image credit: Stephan Warwick / iMore)

First spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab), Apple announced the impending availability of the HomePod mini in separate Swedish (opens in new tab) and Norwegian (opens in new tab) press releases. The details are essentially the same across the board, however, and these are the same HomePod mini speakers that much of the world has been able to buy for some time now.

That means that the HomePod mini comes with an Apple-designed S5 chip and supports features like Handoff and "Hey Siri." Apple also notes that the HomePod mini can be paired with the Apple TV 4K for an improved sound experience when watching TV shows and movies, too.

In terms of audio, the HomePod mini's "Apple-designed acoustic waveguide directs sound down and out of the base of the speaker to create an immersive 360-degree sound experience," the company says.

Just like other HomePods, the Swedish and Norwegian HomePod minis also support Intercom for quick and easy communications within a household, while AirPlay support means people can play their music from an iPhone or iPad on a HomePod mini — instead of using Siri to get the party started, for example.

Apple says that customers will be able to buy the HomePod mini via the Swedish and Norwegian Apple Stores come December 13, while the miniature smart speaker will also be available via Apple Authorised Resellers and select suppliers as well.