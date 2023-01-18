HomePod 2 vs HomePod: What's the difference and should you upgrade?
For
- Available in midnight (and white)
- New design
- Lighter
- Updated sensors
Against
- Can't pair with older HomePods
For
- Still makes beautiful music
Against
- Can't stereo pair with other HomePod models
- Lacking new features
- Not readily available
- No midnight version
This first HomePod was released in 2018 and surprisingly retired three years later without a replacement. And no, the HomePod mini doesn't count. Fast forward to early 2023, and the HomePod 2 has been announced. Featuring a fresh new design and internals, Apple's newest HomePod is available in white and midnight for the first time.
It isn't easy to find a new HomePod to purchase. Therefore, this comparison primarily focuses on the advances Apple has brought to the table on HomePod 2. As you'll see, the changes are substantial both in its design and feature set.
HomePod 2 vs HomePod: What are the differences?
It will take a full review to determine whether the HomePod 2 sounds better than the HomePod. It should, given its technical advances on the inside. We already know that the HomePod 2 packs many more features than the original. These include all-new sound recognition, sensors for temperature and humidity, Matter support, and more.
|Specs
|HomePod 2
|HomePod
|Cost
|$299
|$299
|Colors
|White and Midnight
|White and Space Gray
|Dimensions
|6.6-inches-by-5.6-inches
|6.8-inches-by-5.6-inches
|Weight
|5.16 Ibs
|5.5 lbs
|Audio
|4-inch high-excursion woofer Array of five horn-loaded tweeters, each tweeter with its own neodymium magnet, Array of five horn-loaded tweeters, each tweeter with its own neodymium magnet
|High-excursion woofer with custom amplifier, Array of seven horn-loaded tweeters, each with its own custom amplifier
|Microphone
|Internal low-frequency calibration microphone for automatic bass correction
|Internal low-frequency calibration microphone for automatic bass correction
|Stereo
|Stereo pair capable
|Stereo pair capable
|Spatial Audio
|Yes
|Yes (with software update)
|Wi-Fi
|802.11n Wi-Fi
|802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO
|Siri
|Yes
|Yes
|Intercom
|Yes
|Yes
|Smart Home Hub
|Yes
|Yes
|Touch Controls
|Yes
|Yes
|Accessibility
|Yes
|Yes
|Sound Recognition
|Yes
|No
|Sensors for temperature and humidity.
|Yes
|No
|Matter support
|Yes
|No
At the heart of the HomePod 2 is a "high excursion" woofer that Apple promises packs deep, rich bass. In addition, it offers a 20mm diaphragm with its bass EQ mic that is dynamically able to tune low frequencies in real-time.
As Apple exclaims: "Superclean bass. Fills the room. Boom."
To hit the high notes, the HomePod 2 includes an array of five beamforming tweeters around its base. Each tweeter is optimized at high frequencies to produce detailed, articulate audio with terrific clarity. Sound is even better thanks to advanced computational audio with system sensing, a four-microphone design for far-field Siri, and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for music and video.
Like its predecessor, the HomePod 2 also includes stereo pairing. However, you'll need to do that with another HomePod 2. You can't stereo pair the HomePod 2 with an original HomePod or a HomePod mini.
Other impressive features include advanced computation audio with system sensing, multiroom audio with AirPlay, and advanced audio controls.
New on the HomePod 2 are two new sensors, one for sound recognition and the other for temperature and humidity. The former won't launch until a software update arrives later in the year. It's designed to detect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounds and send notifications. The other will keep track of indoor conditions.
HomePod 2 vs HomePod: Should you upgrade?
It remains to be seen whether current HomePod owners should upgrade to the HomePod 2. On the one hand, the newer model offers new features that almost certainly include better sound than produced on the older model. On the other hand, if you're a stereo user, plan to buy at least two new HomePods to get the job done since you can't pair old and new.
The bottom line is that a future iMore review will tell us much more about the HomePod 2 than we know right now. Regardless, they all work with the best iPhones and other Apple devices.
The new HomePod
The Apple product we didn't know was coming, the HomePod 2 offers lots of new features and internals. It's available at the same great price as the original model when it was being sold by Apple.
Still powerful
The jury is still out on whether to replace your HomePod with the HomePod 2. This remains a great device and one that won't be forgotten soon.
