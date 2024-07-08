An Apple HomePod saved the day after alerting homeowners to a kitchen fire started by a 'curious' dog'

We're accustomed to Apple Watches saving lives, but the idea of a HomePod or HomePod mini saving a life is something that we don't come across all that often. But thankfully, Apple's smart speaker sprung into action when a kitchen fire had the potential to cause catastrophe.

According to reports a fire started in the kitchen of a home after a "curious" dog inadvertently turned on an oven that happened to have cardboard boxes on it. The result, as you can imagine, was a fiery inferno.

However, an Apple HomePod saved the day after sending a push notification to the homeowners to warn them of the fire which gave them time to put it out before the fire brigade arrived.

Staying alert

A Facebook post by the Colorado Springs Fire Department, first spotted by 9to5Mac, detailed the story by saying that the homeowners were "woken up by their Apple HomePod which sent them a 'High Heat' notice."

However, it's most likely that the HomePod heard the home's fire alarm and alerted the homeowners as a result. The HomePod cannot act as a smoke detector itself but can listen out for the sound of existing smoke detectors in your home and send a push notification to your iPhone if an alarm is heard. You can enable HomePod alarm recognition on any HomePod, HomePod 2, or HomePod mini.

As this instance shows, turning on this feature could well save your home and, potentially, your life.

HomePod 2 | $299 at Best Buy The HomePod 2 is the larger HomePod, based more on Apple Music than being a voice assistant. Featuring fantastic bass and an array of five horn-loaded tweeters, you'll be able to blast out your favorite Taylor Swift album across your home with ease.

More from iMore