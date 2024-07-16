Waiting for a HomePod with a screen? $50 off the robotic Amazon Echo Show 10 might be all you need

Once the dust has settled around the Vision Pro and Apple Intelligence launches, Apple’s ‘next big thing’, according to leaks and rumors, is a push into the robotic. The first fruits of that labor are expected to be a revised HomePod, complete with screen and robotic face-tracking capabilities for FaceTime video calls.

Sound familiar? It should — it’s conceptually almost identical to Amazon’s third-generation Echo Show 10. And not only is Amazon’s speaker already here, but it’s hugely discounted for Amazon Prime Day, too.

Usually on sale for $249.99, you can pick up Amazon’s top-tier Echo smart speaker for just $199.99 today, knocking 20% (or $50) off its usual RRP price.

Super smart speaker savings

Amazon Echo Show 10 | $249 $199 at Amazon Part speaker, part video caller, part smart home hub, the Amazon Echo Show 10 is a great way to get your smart home connected, your calls made and your tunes blasting out, provided you don’t need an Apple-branded device.

Amazon’s Echo Show 10 third-generation may be a few years old now (it was released in 2021) — but it remains the most advanced smart speaker on the market thanks to its rotating base. Paired with a 10-inch display and camera, its mechanized components will ensure that, during video calls, your face remains framed onscreen, and that any shows you may be watching remain visible as you move around a room. It makes for a great experience particularly when placed in a kitchen, letting you follow along with video recipes as you move around and get cooking.

It’s a great-sounding speaker, too. With a three-inch woofer and two one-inch tweeters, the voice-controlled Echo Show 10 is able to blast your tunes out with just a phrase.

While it lacks HomeKit capabilities, those looking for a central element to a new smart home setup will get a lot of joy from the Echo Show 10 — it's ready to work at the heart of any ZigBee or Matter smart home system, meaning it’ll work with hundreds of connected devices with minimal configuration.

At its RRP it’s already a steep saving over the cost of a HomePod 2. But throw in a $50 discount and it’s an absolute bargain.