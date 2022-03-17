One unfortunate thing about today's smart home landscape is that not every smart home accessory talks to every other device. With different platforms, standards, manufacturers, and ecosystems, the smart home space is a bit of a mess. That's what Matter is designed to resolve.

Whether you're a veteran smart home enthusiast or just starting to get into HomeKit, you may have come across the term Matter in recent months. But what exactly is it? Here's everything you need to know about the Matter smart home standard.

What is Matter?

Matter, formerly know as Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP), is a smart home connectivity standard. The new protocol is backed by Apple, Google, Amazon, and some other big names in the Connectivity Standards Alliance to increase interoperability between smart home devices across platforms.

"This industry–unifying standard is a promise of reliable, secure connectivity—a seal of approval that devices will work seamlessly together, today and tomorrow."

In theory, Matter would mean that popular devices from big-name brands like Ring Video Doorbells and Nest Smart Thermostats would work just as well with your Apple gear as the best HomeKit accessories do today.

How does Matter work?

Matter is built upon Internet Protocol (IP) and will use existing networking technologies in an attempt to unify smart home platforms. That means Matter-certified devices will be using standard stuff like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and Thread to connect to your network and each other. As both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology advance, Matter will probably continue to incorporate new standards.

Manufacturers adopting Matter will be able to make their products compatible with Apple's HomeKit, Amazon's Alexa, and Google's Assistant services easily without needing to support multiple protocols in parallel. As a user, the Matter logo will give you confidence that the product will work with your smart home, regardless of your ecosystem of choice.

Will Matter work with HomeKit?

Yes. Since Apple is a member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, Matter devices will work within the Home app and with Siri alongside standard HomeKit-enabled devices. Support for Matter is built into iOS 15, and developers can already begin adding support to their smart home apps.

Will Matter work with AirPlay 2?

When Matter was first unveiled, there was no specific mention about how it would interact with technologies like Apple's AirPlay 2 or Google Cast. However, there have since been reports that a standardized casting system is going to be a part of the Matter spec which could serve to replace these proprietary systems with a platform-agnostic alternative.

That being said, manufacturers that sign up to work with Matter are under no obligation to implement all parts of the Matter spec so AirPlay could live on in Apple devices.

When will we see products that work with Matter?