HomeKit lights from Philips and Nanoleaf get big savings in Amazon's UK Spring Sale

HomeKit lights have evolved so much since Apple debuted the platform back in 2014. It's gone from LED lights to home appliances such as toasters and dishwashers.

With iOS 16.4 introducing a new version of HomeKit that touts it to be more reliable than how it was before, now could be a great time to look into changing your home into a HomeKit-enabled place to stay.

With this in mind, we've picked a few that Amazon is offering in its Spring Sale which ends later today (March 29), that could give your home the jumpstart it needs to get smart.

Save big on Philips and Nanoleaf lights

Nanoleaf 10 Smart LED Panels | £69 at Amazon These smart panels allow you to form certain shapes across your office or your children's bedroom for example, while being able to change the lighting in many different ways, thanks to the Home app. At £20 off, it's a great price to form some smart shapes.

Philips Hue Starter Kit with Bridge | £103 at Amazon At 20% off, this is the perfect starter course in setting up some smart lights in your home if you haven't done it already. Thanks to these from Philips, you can set up a couple of rooms in your home in under 10 mins.

Philips Hue Signe | £156 at Amazon If you already have the Philips Hue Bridge, it's only a matter of plugging in the Signe, letting it find your WiFi and you're good to go. This is a great way of setting the mood in certain rooms - whether it's for gaming or to help your child fall asleep, you've got plenty of choices in how the lights can fade and change to your liking.

The clear success of HomeKit isn't just thanks to Apple with its Home app - it's the manufacturers that have taken the platform and run with it.

It's why you can look at Amazon's Spring Sale, search for 'HomeKit lights', and be greeted with a bunch of ways to change up your home. There's so much choice that it could be dizzying to grasp, but if you start with the three lights here, it could help you imagine what the next step could be for your home and HomeKit.