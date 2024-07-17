This Echo Spot deal for Prime Day has me ready to ditch my HomePod mini

The Amazon Echo Spot is marketed as the perfect smart display for your bedside and for good reason. With a decent speaker and really nice display, the device is perfect for anyone who wants to upgrade from their HomePod mini or Echo Dot and actually get a display to look at when they interact with their assistant.

That's the case even when the Echo Spot is at full price. For Prime Day, however, this proposition gets even better since Amazon went ahead and cut the price of the Echo Spot by $35 (almost 50% off) down to just $44.99.

Amazon Echo Spot — $35 off

Amazon Echo Spot | $44 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Spot, with its integrated speaker and display, offers access to all of your music, podcasts, and audiobooks as well as the ability to control your alarms and other smart home devices.

Echo Spot deals: Best Buy | Amazon

The Amazon Echo Spot has a lot of features packed into such a small smart speaker — so much so that, with this Prime Day deal, I'm staring at my HomePod mini wondering when Apple will finally release one with a display.

The new generation of the Echo Spot, which was released this year, features a new design with a new speaker to blast out all of your favorite music, podcasts, and

audiobooks (from Amazon Music and Audible, the company hopes). That said, the speaker is also compatible with Spotify, Apple Music, and more of the usual suspects in the streaming market.

Like any good smart speaker/display, you can also use the Echo Spot to control your smart home, set and manage alarms and timers, and kick off Routines that you've configured in the Alexa app on your iPhone. You can also ask it to check reminders, the weather, and more.

At $44 for Prime Day, the Echo Spot is a great deal for anyone who wants to forgo paying over twice that price for one HomePod mini which doesn't even have a display. Amazon continues to dominate the smart home.