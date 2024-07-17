This Echo Spot deal for Prime Day has me ready to ditch my HomePod mini
Amazon keeps proving what a small smart speaker should be.
The Amazon Echo Spot is marketed as the perfect smart display for your bedside and for good reason. With a decent speaker and really nice display, the device is perfect for anyone who wants to upgrade from their HomePod mini or Echo Dot and actually get a display to look at when they interact with their assistant.
That's the case even when the Echo Spot is at full price. For Prime Day, however, this proposition gets even better since Amazon went ahead and cut the price of the Echo Spot by $35 (almost 50% off) down to just $44.99.
Amazon Echo Spot — $35 off
Amazon Echo Spot | $44 at Amazon
The Amazon Echo Spot, with its integrated speaker and display, offers access to all of your music, podcasts, and audiobooks as well as the ability to control your alarms and other smart home devices.
The Amazon Echo Spot has a lot of features packed into such a small smart speaker — so much so that, with this Prime Day deal, I'm staring at my HomePod mini wondering when Apple will finally release one with a display.
The new generation of the Echo Spot, which was released this year, features a new design with a new speaker to blast out all of your favorite music, podcasts, and
audiobooks (from Amazon Music and Audible, the company hopes). That said, the speaker is also compatible with Spotify, Apple Music, and more of the usual suspects in the streaming market.
Like any good smart speaker/display, you can also use the Echo Spot to control your smart home, set and manage alarms and timers, and kick off Routines that you've configured in the Alexa app on your iPhone. You can also ask it to check reminders, the weather, and more.
At $44 for Prime Day, the Echo Spot is a great deal for anyone who wants to forgo paying over twice that price for one HomePod mini which doesn't even have a display. Amazon continues to dominate the smart home.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.