This robot vacuum Black Friday deal doesn't suck at $120 off

Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a reliable robot vacuum at a good price. These machines tend to cost a fair amount, but the convenience they bring can really make the expense worth it. Yeedi is a known robot vacuum brand within the industry and provides a range of models with varying degrees of features. But each model is very convenient to use since you can control them from your iPhone or iPad.

Right now, many Yeedi vacuums are on sale ahead of Black Friday, but our favorite is the Yeedi Vac, a mid-range device with plenty of smarts. Amazon Prime members can currently click a $120 off coupon before checkout to get this excellent robot at a great deal.

(opens in new tab) Yeedi Vac | (Was $300) Now $180 at Amazon with coupon (opens in new tab) Keep your floors clean with this reliable robot vacuum that you can control directly from your iPhone. Set cleaning schedules, no-go zones, tell it to clean a specific part of your house and more.

The Yeedi Vac Robot Vacuum maps your home, meaning that during its first run, it scans every room it has access to and creates an interactive map on the app. That way, you can tell it to clean a specific room or forbid it from going into certain areas of your house that you don't want a vacuum going over.

Most importantly, owners can easily use their iPhone or iPad to set cleaning schedules for times that are most convenient for everyone in the house. For me, this means setting the vacuum to run at 9 a.m. on weekdays since everyone has left by then. This vacuum also cleans in perfect vacuum lines by first outlining a room and then going back and forth until every inch of reachable floor has been covered. Let me tell you, it's a great feeling coming home to perfect vacuum lines each day and knowing the mounds of fur my pets shed are getting cleaned up while I'm out.