You can grab 3 Blink Outdoor cameras for under $100 with this early Prime Day deal

Blink has established itself as a great, low-cost smart home solution for pretty much anyone with an Amazon Echo speaker hanging around their house and that means it's pretty much applicable to everyone on earth at this point.

Packed with a ton of features for such a small and affordable smart camera, it's a great option for anyone who wants to build a smart home security solution without breaking the bank.

With Amazon Prime Day just a day away, you can now save $160 (a whopping 62%) on the original price of a 3-pack of the Blink Outdoor 4, reduced from $259 to $99 on Amazon right now.

$160 off a 3-pack of the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera

Blink Outdoor 4 | $99 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4 3-pack is a great option for anyone who is trying to build a smart home security solution without breaking the bank. At $160 off, it's one of the best prices we've ever seen.

Blink Outdoor 4 3-pack deals: Amazon | Best Buy

The Blink Outdoor 4 is the latest generation of the company's wire-free smart security camera. The camera offers a 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, enhanced motion detection, and two-way audio so you can yell at those kids on your lawn. Of course, since Amazon owns Blink, the camera works with Alexa. You can use the assistant to check out a live view or arm and disarm your camera.

Each camera is powered off two AA batteries. Even more impressive and depending on how often you use the camera of course, those two batteries can provide you with up to 2 years of battery life. If you have a Blink subscription plan, you also get Person Detection and the ability to store clips in the cloud.

The 3-pack of the Blink Outdoor 4 includes three Outdoor 4 cameras, one Sync Module 2, six AA lithium metal batteries, three mounting kits, one USB cable, and one power adapter.