The SnapPower ConnectLight is an interesting idea and it's one that seems so simple you almost pass on it. Then you look a little deaper and realize just how clever it is. On the surface it's a motion-activated guidelight, but deep down it's a smart light that can be used to automate other lights around your home.

Available via Kickstarter starting at $17, these things are so popular that they were able to raise $80,000 in just a couple of hours. And it's easy to see why, too.

The gist is simple. You replace your standard wall outlet facia with one of these ConnectLights and it instantly becomes a motion-activated night light, pathway light, or any other kind of light. Connect some more and pair them up and activating one light will activate them all. So simple, but so useeful.