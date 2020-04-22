Some owners of the 16-inch MacBook Pro have reported that their machine restarts when asleep – often while left alone and plugged in. And the problem only started to happen once they updated to macOS 10.15.4. Thankfully, there's a fix. In fact, it's more of a workaround.

The problem seems to present itself slightly differently for different people. We've heard of Macs restarting when being put to sleep. Others restart when the lid is opened after sleeping. Yet more restart while asleep – but sleep is absolutely the common denominator.

We first started to hear about this when our own Nirave Gondhia began to have problems with a new Mac. Very new indeed.

Hey anyone with an @Apple @applesupport MacBook Pro 16, does yours constantly restart “because of a problem”?



I’ve had mine 48 hours and probably 10 restarts. Definitely not spec related, but this is really pissing me off. pic.twitter.com/IbTcvGNA9W — Nirave 尼拉夫 (@nirave) April 19, 2020

Primed with a Mac that refused to do as it was told and a twitchy Google finger, Nirave found more and more people complaining of the same problem, including on Apple's support forums.

After I I've updated to the latest release of macOS, I've experienced a weird bug every time I leave my laptop closed (still on) for more than a couple hours and plugged in.

The user who posted that also went through all of the normal methods of fixing strange sleep problems including SMC resets, PRAM resets, and more. No dice.

But after more searching, we have an answer. And like all workarounds, it isn't ideal. You're going to need to disable Power Nap.