What you need to know
- Someone got macOS Catalina running on an iPad Pro.
- They used x86 emulation and the UTM software to accomplish the feat.
As reported by MacRumors, a YouTube channel called Yevgen Yakovliev has posted a video showing off macOS Catalina running on the 2020 iPad Pro.
According to the video, the hacker used x86 emulation and was run through the UTM software that enables virtual machines on iOS.
Booting up into macOS Catalina took a full 20 minutes, though the original creator says that it has since been optimized and now takes approximately 5 to 7 minutes. The video is over 37 minutes long due to how slow macOS Catalina is on the iPad, and it is not a functional or usable installation at this time, but it's interesting to see the macOS operating system on an iPad Pro.
Check out the full video of macOS Catalina running on the iPad Pro below:
