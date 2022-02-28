Someone has been able to come up with a way to put iMessage onto a Macintosh and it works just fine — although there are some considerable hoops to jump through if you want to try 'Messages for Macintosh' for yourself.

Created by Cam Henlin, the process of getting iMessage onto a classic Macintosh isn't a hugely complicated one but it's definitely more involved than most people are likely to want to deal with. But then again, most people don't have a classic Macintosh and the required hardware to make this work — if you do, you're probably going to want to take a look at Henlin's explainer.

The purpose of this article is to outline how to get your classic Macintosh system set up to send and receive iMessages with a familiar interface, just like what you would get on new Mac, iPhone, iPad, etc. This article will outline the simplest path to getting up and running, without a functioning development environment.

The jist is pretty simple, though. You're going to need a modern Mac to act as a server that actually sends and receives the iMessage and then you're going to need another machine to communicate with the Macintosh. Oh, and the Macintosh itself, of course. You can cut a stage out and just use your modern Mac to talk to the Macintosh if you're so inclined, but where's the fun in that?

Henlin has the details of what's needed: