Apple's macOS updates come with some pretty great new wallpapers and the upcoming macOS Big Sur is no different. Anyone wanting to recreate them would normally need to hire a helicopter and have a pretty impressive camera. But Matt Birchler was able to recreate them using nothing more than Microsoft's latest Flight Simulator 2020 game.

Using nothing more than a keen sense of direction, Birchler was able to find the right spots and then fly there from the nearest airport in-game. And because Flight Simulator gives gamers control over the time of day and weather conditions, he was able to create multiple versions of some of the Big Sur wallpaper. And Apple should probably have used one of these instead of their photo!