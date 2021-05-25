The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter page has announced a digital presentation event. The presentation, called Sonic Central, will premiere on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube and Twitch channels on May 29, 2021 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

Tune in at 9am PT on 5/27 for a first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for our #Sonic30th celebration! pic.twitter.com/rd4RpyVWFj — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 25, 2021

Understandably, not much information was disclosed. But the Twitter page did mention that upcoming projects, partnerships, and events would be featured ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog's anniversary on June 23.

The last anniversary that got this much attention was the Sonic the Hedgehog 25th anniversary, which featured a variety of comics, merchandise at places like Build-a-Bear Workshop, and the critically acclaimed Sonic Mania. Fans who remember how important Sonic Mania was are excited to see what's in store for the franchise, and we at iMore certainly hope that this presentation will announce new games for the Nintendo Switch.