Way back in 2017, Sonos announced that it was partnering with IKEA to create a new series of products that combined Sonos speakers with IKEA-designed furniture. These products fall under the SYMFONISK brand, and on April 8, Sonos unveiled its latest entry for it — a table lamp.
Featuring the wonderful name of "SYMFONISK table lamp with WiFi speaker", the lamp features a really striking design. There's what appears to be a plastic base, a fabric cover surrounding the speaker portion, and the lampshade and bulb at the top. It doesn't look like any table lamp I've ever seen before, but I'm really digging its aesthetic.
Per Iina Vuorivirta, a designer of the lamp:
We knew from the start that we wanted to challenge the traditional high-tech aesthetics. The lamp-speaker partly springs from the idea of the fireplace — one single piece that spreads warm light as well as sound.
If you're interested, the lamp has a price of $179/€179. It's joining the previously announced SYMFONISK book-shelf with WiFi speaker (pictured above) which has been confirmed to cost $99/€99.95. Both the table lamp and book-shelf work like any other Sonos product, meaning they're controlled via the Sonos app and can be grouped with other Sonos speakers.
