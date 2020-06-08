Earlier this year Sonos announced that it would stop support for older devices as it worked to modernize its ecosystem. Today, Sonos has finally brought its new Sonos S2 app for Android and iOS to their respective app stores. The S2 app is the new app and OS for modern Sonos systems which the company says "will power the next generation of Sonos products and experiences." It'll power all modern Sonos devices, as well as any forthcoming ones, supporting higher-resolution audio. and enhanced usability features.

The Verge reported on the launch in March: