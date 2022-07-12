The Sony 360 Reality Audio Wireless Speaker, which looks like a beautiful object for your home, is a whopping 50% off and comes in at $198.00 for Prime Day .

Despite the rumors that continue to pop up, Apple has yet to bring back a big HomePod. For anyone who has given up on waiting for the company to bring one back, Sony is stepping in to offer you a premium alternative that is half the price for Prime Day.

The Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Wireless Speaker is a premium speaker that turns your favorite music into ambient room-filling sound. It features support for Bluetooth, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect as well as the Google Assistant and Alexa.

The Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Wireless Speaker comes in a premium package that really looks more like a beautiful object in your home rather than a wireless speaker. It, like the HomePod, features an ambient room-filling sound that is diffused both horizontally and vertically so it immerses you and everyone around it.

Unlike the HomePod, Sony's speaker supports a ton of streaming technologies including Bluetooth, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect. It does not, however, support AirPlay like the HomePod mini. That might not be a big deal for many, however, as the HomePod doesn't support anything else and has always been a pain point for those who use music streaming services like Spotify, YouTube Music, and more.

The Sony 360 Reality Audio Wireless Speaker also supports the Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can use either voice assistant to play music rather than needing to reference an app on your phone. It's a fantastic smart speaker with incredible audio quality and design that comes in at almost half off and half the cost of the original HomePod for Prime Day.