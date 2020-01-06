What you need to know
- Latest in the Flare line ups driver output to 10w.
- Can now connect up to 10 wirelessly for more immersive sound.
- Additional LED light ring has been added to the top for beat driven visuals.
The Soundcore Flare from Anker is getting an upgrade later this month with the introduction of the Flare 2. The latest speaker comes with the same 360 degree portable styling as its predecessor but adds in expanded sound and wireless capabilities.
On the inside of the Flare 2 are two 1.75 inch drivers and passive radiators that are now capable of outputting 10 watts of power, almost double the power of the original 6 watt pair. A rechargeable 5,200 mAh battery also rests inside keeping things running for up to 12 hours.
An additional LED light ring has been added to the speaker frame, giving it one at both the top and the bottom which react to sound via pulses and phases. Despite the additional lighting and power, the speaker retains its IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which can keep it safe for up to 30 minutes in shallow bodies of water.
The Flare 2 connects to the Soundcore app via Bluetooth, as well as other Flare 2 speakers that may be around. A total of up to 10 speakers can be wirelessly linked, which is a big step up from just the previous Flare that was limited to 2.
The Soundcore Flare 2 will be available in "Mid-Late" January with a suggested retail price of $79.99.
