Rogue Amoeba has released SoundSource 5, a major update to its Mac audio management software bringing an all-new user interface and even more power.

In a press release, Wednesday, Rogue Amoeba said:

Today, we're thrilled to unveil SoundSource 5, a major upgrade. With this update, SoundSource is both more powerful and more refined than ever before. With SoundSource, users get instant, menu bar access to sound control so good, it ought to be built in to MacOS. Whether it's improving the quality of Zoom calls, providing instant access to audio devices, or cranking up music louder than other audio, SoundSource makes life better for anyone who uses audio on their Macs.

Version 5 of SoundSource brings with it several big changes. Most notably, it has a refined user interface, using up less screen space, but also offering users a sleeker design. There's also a new Compact view to save space, a new menu bar icon, and more.

SoundSource 5 offers automatic handling of audio applications, so whenever you play audio through an app, it'll appear in SoundSource.

New Menu Bar Meters show audio activity in your default output, input, and active apps, as well as new global mute controls.

SoundSource even has new, built-in audio effects:

SoundSource also makes it possible to apply powerful Audio Unit effects to any audio playing from the Mac. In version 5, large AU libraries are easily navigated with built-in Search, and effects can be pinned for global access. SoundSource also now offers support for the newest Audio Unit v3 plugins.

SoundSource 5 is available now for macOS 1.13 (High Sierra) and beyond. The full version costs $39, however, it's currently being offered at a special introductory price of $29 through the rest of August. If you already own SoundSource 4, you can log in and get a "heavily discounted upgrade" to version 5.