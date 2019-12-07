What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed reports that some MacBook Pro 16-inch speakers may be suffering from popping issues.
- Apple has confirmed that it is investigating, but that the problem is software-related.
- It says a fixed is planned in future software updates.
Apple has confirmed previous reports that many Macbook Pro 16-inch users are experiencing popping coming from the laptop's speakers.
Yesterday, December 6, it emerged that many users were complaing of popping and clicking coming from the new MacBook's speakers when skipping and skimming through audio. Now, a memo shared to Apple Authorized Service Providers states that Apple is investigating the problem, but confirmed that it is software related. According to MacRumors it reads:
If a customer hears a popping sound when playback is stopped on their MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)
When using Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, QuickTime Player, Music, Movies, or other applications to play audio, users may hear a pop come from the speakers after playback has ended. Apple is investigating the issue. A fix is planned in future software updates. Do not set up service, or replace the user's computer, as this is a software-related issue.
Several users had complained that the MacBook's speakers would pop and click when skipping and skimming through audio, in particular the problem seemed to occur using Final Cut Pro X. Apple notes in its memo that the problem pertains to all apps that require audio playback.
If you've been having this issue, it's a least encouraging to know the problem is not hardware related, and can be fixed by a simple patch to macOS. However, there is no timeline offered, so it's unclear at this stage when exactly we can expect the fix to arrive.
