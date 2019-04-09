If you're looking for more than just an ordinary case for your iPhone, check out the Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Case. It protects your iPhone well, holds up to three cards or some cash, and props up your phone horizontally for viewing videos.

The Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Case is a protective case with a polycarbonate outer shell and an inner IMPACTIUM™ lining. This structure gives you 10-foot drop protection. A raised bezel gives the edges of your iPhone screen extra protection, while still unobtrusively leaving room for a glass screen protector.

Unlike many wallet cases, the card/cash slot is inside the folio flap, and it clicks shut. This not only hides the cards, but it keeps them secure so there is no way they can slip out. The folio flap does lay flat when closed, but it is not secured with a magnet or anything. The back part folds easily to create a sturdy horizontal stand for watching videos. The folio does fold completely around the back out of the way for when you're double-thumb texting.

Wireless charging works fine. Since your cards will be on the front of the phone, they will not interfere. There are appropriate cutouts for the camera, speakers, Lightning port, and mute switch. The volume and Sleep/Wake buttons have rubbery and clicky button covers.

Carry cards, watch videos, and protect your phone with this excellent case.

The case feels like hard plastic covered with a softer textured plastic that adds a little bit of grippiness to the case. The corners of the case have Speck's usual rubber section. This gives those vulnerable corners some extra protection and some flex so it's easier to put the case on and take it off. It's lined with microfiber.

It comes in a bunch of different colors to suit different tastes. There is even a leather option if that's your preference.

So much function

Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Case: What I like