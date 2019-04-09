If you're looking for more than just an ordinary case for your iPhone, check out the Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Case. It protects your iPhone well, holds up to three cards or some cash, and props up your phone horizontally for viewing videos.
Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Case
Price: $30 and up
Bottom line: Protect your phone, carry your important cards, and watch videos with the Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Case.
The Good
- Excellent iPhone protection
- Hidden, secure card compartment
- Holds up to three cards or cash
- Props up for video viewing
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charging compatible
The Bad
- Somewhat bulky
Multi-functional case
Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Case: Features
The Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Case is a protective case with a polycarbonate outer shell and an inner IMPACTIUM™ lining. This structure gives you 10-foot drop protection. A raised bezel gives the edges of your iPhone screen extra protection, while still unobtrusively leaving room for a glass screen protector.
Unlike many wallet cases, the card/cash slot is inside the folio flap, and it clicks shut. This not only hides the cards, but it keeps them secure so there is no way they can slip out. The folio flap does lay flat when closed, but it is not secured with a magnet or anything. The back part folds easily to create a sturdy horizontal stand for watching videos. The folio does fold completely around the back out of the way for when you're double-thumb texting.
Wireless charging works fine. Since your cards will be on the front of the phone, they will not interfere. There are appropriate cutouts for the camera, speakers, Lightning port, and mute switch. The volume and Sleep/Wake buttons have rubbery and clicky button covers.
Carry cards, watch videos, and protect your phone with this excellent case.
The case feels like hard plastic covered with a softer textured plastic that adds a little bit of grippiness to the case. The corners of the case have Speck's usual rubber section. This gives those vulnerable corners some extra protection and some flex so it's easier to put the case on and take it off. It's lined with microfiber.
It comes in a bunch of different colors to suit different tastes. There is even a leather option if that's your preference.
So much function
Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Case: What I like
I like that this case offers so much. While it looks like a simple folio case, it's actually got that secure little hidden compartment that holds three cards or some cash. It's also nice to be able to prop up your iPhone for watching videos or reading horizontally. It does come in a variety of attractive colors as well as leather which is nice.
A little bulky
Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Case: What I don't like
Every case requires some sort of compromise. As you might expect for such a protective and functional case, it is just a bit bulkier than I'd like.
Great folio wallet case
iSpeck Presidio Folio iPhone Case: Bottom line
Overall, this really is quite a nice case. You get a lot for your money. There aren't a lot of cases in this price range that offer a secure inner card compartment, a stable stand, 10-ft drop protection, and a leather option.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.