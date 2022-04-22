Nintendo shared on Friday that Splatoon 3 now has a Sep. 9, 2022 release date. Additionally, Nintendo celebrated the announcement with a new trailer, showing off some gameplay from Splatoon 3's Turf War mode. You can check out the new trailer celebrating the game's release date below:

In Turf War, two teams of four players compete against each to cover as much ground in ink as possible, leading to some colorful (if extremely messy) levels. In the footage above, we get to see a new bow-like weapon, as well as one of the new stages in the game. Splatoon 3 also features a single-player campaign, as well as the previously revealed Salmon Run horde mode, which has you and your friends fighting off monstrously sized enemies.

That's not all the splashy Splatoon news for today however, as the Octo Expansion for Splatoon 2 is being added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Any owners of the second game subscribed to Nintendo's higher tier of service don't have to pay in order to get the expansion anymore.

Another big Nintendo game that recently got a release date is Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which is now slated to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022. Other games haven't been so fortunate, with the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild delayed into 2023.