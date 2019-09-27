Spotify users on iOS 13 will soon be able to use Siri to control their music on Spotify. Tom Warren over at The Verge has today discovered that Spotify's current beta is now compatible with Siri, and can be used to play songs, albums and playlists via Apple's voice assistant on iPhone.

Warren has tested playing songs on Spotify via Siri on the latest iOS 13.1 update. Apple's new SiriKit API for developers allows third party apps to use Siri. This includes Spotify, which will likely interact with Siri in a way almost identical to Apple Music. Given Spotify's immense popularity amongst mobile music streamers, this is a fantastic new update to the app.

Testing shows that Siri is compatible with Spotify on the iPhone, however it doesn't work with Apple Watch because there's no dedicated Spotify Watch App, only a controller. According to the report integration and compatibility with AirPods is working well, with the "Hey Siri" command functional for looking up albums, playlists and songs. It is reported however that Siri does not seem to be able to play podcasts from Spotify.

Expect to see a Siri compatible Spotify coming to the App Store update page very soon!