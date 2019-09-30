Spotify announced that it is rolling out a new feature that will let iOS and Android users create playlists that can include both music and podcasts. Previously, playlists were solely reserved for either music or podcasts.

With this recently released, frequently requested functionality, users can build playlists of podcasts, or add podcasts to existing playlists for a mixed-media experience. Users can also set up a playlist of multiple podcasts in a row—perfect for a long drive or maybe a run—or integrate their favorite songs with news, comedy, or sports podcasts. (Here's an idea: set up a selection of sunny, feel-good songs for before, after, and in between a bunch of great true crime podcast episodes—you know, to balance yourself out.)

Spotify is one of the only services that offers both music and podcasts in the same app. Apple, for instance, breaks off Apple Music and Apple Podcasts into seperate apps. It's only natural to give users the ability to include both in a playlists.

To add podcasts to a playlist, just select the three dots on the right side (on the mobile interface), tap "Add to playlist," and then select the playlist you want to add it to.

It should be worth noting that the feature is only reserved for iOS and Android right now. You can't create playlists from your desktop. Spotify dropped a hint that the functionality could be on its way.

