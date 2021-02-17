What you need to know
- Star Wars: Hunters was announced for Nintendo Switch during today's Nintendo Direct.
- It is a free-to-play arena game set to release in 2021.
- It is being developed by Zynga in partnership with Lucasfilm.
- The trailer gave us little to go on but we should be able to play as Mandalorians, Wookiees, stormtroopers, and more
In partnership with Lucasfilm, Zynga is developing a free-to-play arena combat game set in the Star Wars universe, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch. Star Wars: Hunters received a very short teaser trailer during today's Nintendo Direct.
, The teaser shows a Sith warrior, Mandalorian, Wookiee, stormtrooper, and other playable character types. Other than that there's very little to go on from the trailer. We got a quick glimpse into an area that could have easily doubled as Jabba's palace and a large door opens up into a dust-filled arena. Blasters bolts can be seen deflecting off of lightsabers, but that's it.
Star Wars: Hunters is set to launch this year, though we did not receive an exact release date. For anyone unfamiliar with its developer Zynga, the company usually specializes in mobile games and previously made titles like Farmville, Crosswords With Friends, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, and many more.
Check out everything announced at today's Nintendo Direct right here.
