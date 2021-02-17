Star Wars HuntersSource: Zynga (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Star Wars: Hunters was announced for Nintendo Switch during today's Nintendo Direct.
  • It is a free-to-play arena game set to release in 2021.
  • It is being developed by Zynga in partnership with Lucasfilm.
  • The trailer gave us little to go on but we should be able to play as Mandalorians, Wookiees, stormtroopers, and more

In partnership with Lucasfilm, Zynga is developing a free-to-play arena combat game set in the Star Wars universe, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch. Star Wars: Hunters received a very short teaser trailer during today's Nintendo Direct.

, The teaser shows a Sith warrior, Mandalorian, Wookiee, stormtrooper, and other playable character types. Other than that there's very little to go on from the trailer. We got a quick glimpse into an area that could have easily doubled as Jabba's palace and a large door opens up into a dust-filled arena. Blasters bolts can be seen deflecting off of lightsabers, but that's it.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Star Wars: Hunters is set to launch this year, though we did not receive an exact release date. For anyone unfamiliar with its developer Zynga, the company usually specializes in mobile games and previously made titles like Farmville, Crosswords With Friends, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, and many more.

Check out everything announced at today's Nintendo Direct right here.

Digital goodies

Eshop Nintendo Card

Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card

Gaming on-the-go or at home

There's a reason the Nintendo Switch has been one of the most popular consoles over the past few years, and for good reason. More and more developers are supporting it with ports of classics and 3rd party titles.. Pick up a gift card and purchase any number of games and DLC on its digital store.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.