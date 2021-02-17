In partnership with Lucasfilm, Zynga is developing a free-to-play arena combat game set in the Star Wars universe, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch. Star Wars: Hunters received a very short teaser trailer during today's Nintendo Direct.

, The teaser shows a Sith warrior, Mandalorian, Wookiee, stormtrooper, and other playable character types. Other than that there's very little to go on from the trailer. We got a quick glimpse into an area that could have easily doubled as Jabba's palace and a large door opens up into a dust-filled arena. Blasters bolts can be seen deflecting off of lightsabers, but that's it.

Star Wars: Hunters is set to launch this year, though we did not receive an exact release date. For anyone unfamiliar with its developer Zynga, the company usually specializes in mobile games and previously made titles like Farmville, Crosswords With Friends, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, and many more.

