This striking iPhone 14 Max concept looks every bit the flagship device

What you need to know
- A new concept shows us what an iPhone 14 Max could look like.
- Apple is expected to ship iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max devices alongside iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets this year.
- The iPhone 14 Max is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen.
If all goes according to expectations we will likely see Apple announce new iPhone 14 models later this year. A rejig of the lineup should see the arrival of a new iPhone 14 Max — and a new concept imagines what a gorgeous blue version of that device could look like.
Created by Konstantin Milenin and shared by the International Creator Union Twitter account, this new iPhone 14 concept shows us what might be the best iPhone for a lot of people come September time.
As a recap, Apple is now expected to ditch the mini iPhone and instead launch two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch devices — one of each being standard iPhone 14 models, the others being Pro versions. If rumors are true we expect those devices to be called iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. And it's the second one that we're looking at here.
Unlike the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro models, the iPhone 14 devices aren't expected to do away with the notch this year. Whether that will come in a future version remains to be seen, but it's all about the notch in 2022.
Beyond the notch everything looks as we might expect it to — it's very similar to an iPhone 13, but larger because of the max-ness of the thing. And that blue looks very similar to the Sierra Blue of the current iPhone 13 Pro devices. It's a stunner, to be sure!
All eyes might be on this year's iPhone 14 Pro devices because of the removal of the notch, but it's the iPhone 14 models that will surely sell incredibly well. But which screen size will be most popular? Only time will tell, even if Apple never will.
