Stunning photo reveals just how good the new MacBook Pro's design is

What you need to know
- Apple's new MacBook Pro comes out next week.
- A new photo reveals the difference between the new and old designs.
- The side-by-side makes clear the impact the thinner bezels and new display have.
A new side-by-side image of the new MacBook Pro (2021) 14-inch model next to an older 13-inch model reveals the stunning impact the new design has had on Apple's best MacBook.
As shared by Luke Miani, a now-deleted Reddit post shows off both laptops side-by-side in a retail location.
As you can see, going from 13 to 14-inches does yield a noticeable change in size, however, the impact this has on the size of the display when combined with the thinner bezels is just staggering. If you've been on the fence about the new MacBook Pro this image might well help you take the plunge. It might also help to quell some of the unrest that came when it emerged the new MacBook had a notch to house its new 1080p webcam. The new notch is distinctive and might put some off the new MacBook, but surely the trade-off for the extra display must be worth it?
What might prove harder to stomach is the price, given Apple's newest MacBook Pro starts at $1,999. For that, you'll get the new design, all-new M1 Pro or M1 Max Apple silicon, and a 120Hz mini-LED display.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple announces App Store changes in wake of Epic Games ruling
Apple has updated its App Store guidelines with some big changes for developers in the wake of the Epic Games ruling and criticism about its App Store.
Epic Games files opposition to Apple appeal in App Store case
Epic Games has filed an opposition to Apple's motion to stop an injunction that would force changes to the way it handles payments on the App Store.
Best games to play first on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
N64 and Sega Genesis games make up some of the best games of all time. But which ones are the very best to play on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack?
Prop up your MacBook in style with one of these stands
Looking for a stellar stand for your MacBook or MacBook Pro? It's more than just a way to show off your toy: it can help optimize space, reduce desk clutter, help with storage, and more.