Save on M1 iPad Pro: $100 off at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Wow

Stunning photo reveals just how good the new MacBook Pro's design is

Gosh that looks good...
Stephen Warwick

Mbp Side By SideSource: Luke Miani

What you need to know

  • Apple's new MacBook Pro comes out next week.
  • A new photo reveals the difference between the new and old designs.
  • The side-by-side makes clear the impact the thinner bezels and new display have.

A new side-by-side image of the new MacBook Pro (2021) 14-inch model next to an older 13-inch model reveals the stunning impact the new design has had on Apple's best MacBook.

As shared by Luke Miani, a now-deleted Reddit post shows off both laptops side-by-side in a retail location.

As you can see, going from 13 to 14-inches does yield a noticeable change in size, however, the impact this has on the size of the display when combined with the thinner bezels is just staggering. If you've been on the fence about the new MacBook Pro this image might well help you take the plunge. It might also help to quell some of the unrest that came when it emerged the new MacBook had a notch to house its new 1080p webcam. The new notch is distinctive and might put some off the new MacBook, but surely the trade-off for the extra display must be worth it?

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

What might prove harder to stomach is the price, given Apple's newest MacBook Pro starts at $1,999. For that, you'll get the new design, all-new M1 Pro or M1 Max Apple silicon, and a 120Hz mini-LED display.

Powerful computing for all

14 Inch Macbook Pro

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

The newest and best

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) comes with an M1 Pro or M1 Max SoC that's fast, secure, and available with the most memory and storage options. Did we mention that incredible display and that it comes with MagSafe?!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.