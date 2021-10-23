Stunning photo reveals just how good the new MacBook Pro's design is

A new side-by-side image of the new MacBook Pro (2021) 14-inch model next to an older 13-inch model reveals the stunning impact the new design has had on Apple's best MacBook.

As shared by Luke Miani, a now-deleted Reddit post shows off both laptops side-by-side in a retail location.

OMG someone on r/MacBook pro got a pic of the 14” and the 13” side by side, holy cow it looks soooo good I can’t wait pic.twitter.com/1lftUo75B6 — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) October 22, 2021

As you can see, going from 13 to 14-inches does yield a noticeable change in size, however, the impact this has on the size of the display when combined with the thinner bezels is just staggering. If you've been on the fence about the new MacBook Pro this image might well help you take the plunge. It might also help to quell some of the unrest that came when it emerged the new MacBook had a notch to house its new 1080p webcam. The new notch is distinctive and might put some off the new MacBook, but surely the trade-off for the extra display must be worth it?

What might prove harder to stomach is the price, given Apple's newest MacBook Pro starts at $1,999. For that, you'll get the new design, all-new M1 Pro or M1 Max Apple silicon, and a 120Hz mini-LED display.