One of the biggest Nintendo Switch releases of 2020, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, just received an update that adds Nintendo GameCube controller support to Super Mario Sunshine, one of three classic Mario games included in the collection.

The Nintendo GameCube controller will only work in TV mode, and you'll need the Nintendo GameCube Controller Adapter to use one. The Nintendo Switch Lite does not support the GameCube controller.

In addition to the added Nintendo GameCube controller support, the update also includes the option to invert camera controls for all three titles in the collection, a feature that was missing at release.

Nintendo goes on to note that all button displays within Super Mario Sunshine will not reflect the Nintendo GameCube Controller. While the in-game UI still reflects the Nintendo GameCube controller buttons, the menus will not. Other general fixes have been applied to all three games to improve overall gameplay.

Backward compatibility is a big selling point for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, so it's nice to play Super Mario Sunshine the same way we played it back in 2002. If you don't have a GameCube controller, you can use any of these Nintendo Switch controllers to experience these classics again or for the first time.