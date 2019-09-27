Apple has released Supplemental Update 2 for macOS Mojave. The update, for version 10.14.6 was made available yesterday, and provides a security update to Apple's latest macOS operating system. The security update is also available for macOS Sierra 10.12.6 and macOS High Sierra 10.13.6.

Security notes for the update state:

Available for: macOS Sierra 10.12.6, macOS High Sierra 10.13.6, and macOS Mojave 10.14.6

Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.

The security update comes admidst speculation that Apple's next macOS instalment, Catalina, will be released on Friday October 4 following an update to the company's Danish website. Apple has not given an official release date for macOS Catalina. You can find out everything you need to know about macOS Catalina here

To download the latest supplemental security update, just head to Software Update inside System Preferences on your Mac and selected "update now".