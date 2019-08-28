Today, T-Mobile has announced that it is bringing eSIM support to the iPhone XS and iPhone XR for its postpaid customers. Reported by 9to5Mac , this offering by the Uncarrier is actually an expansion of existing functionality. T-Mobile was already supporting eSIM on both iPhone models in December of last year, but it was limited at the time to prepaid customers only.

T-Mobile today announced expanded support for embedded SIM (eSIM), which is basically just a physical SIM card gone digital. Last year, the Un-carrier launched eSIM on prepaid plans, and starting August 28, customers can light up an eSIM with a T-Mobile postpaid plan -- something Un-carrier customers have asked for – to open new ways of using an eSIM-equipped device by adding a second line on the same device.

Apple announced support for eSIM with the launch of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR in September of last year, and according to Apple's eSIM support website , T-Mobile is now joining AT&T and Verizon as the third largest carrier in the U.S. to support the service. The press release touted the benefits of eSIM, like operating two numbers on one device.

eSIM is great for people who want to use both work and personal numbers on a single smartphone, set up a phone with an international carrier for extended stays outside the U.S. or just get rid of that physical SIM card. Plus, AT&T, Sprint and Verizon customers can get T-Mobile on their existing smartphone. How cool is that?

Existing T-Mobile customers who already have an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR on a postpaid plan can switch to an eSIM by either visiting a T-Mobile store or getting in contact with their customer support team. Those who are looking to activate a new line will have to do it in store. The release also states that a $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required.

You can find out more by reading the full release or visiting T-Mobile's support website.

