The T-Mobile and Sprint merger was just recently approved, and the companies are taking no time in bringing the strengths of both of their networks together for all of its customers.

In a press release today, T-Mobile announced that it would be expanding its 5G network, bringing 5G support to more devices, and giving Sprint customers access to its LTE network.

Neville Ray, T-Mobile President of Technology, posted a video to the company's YouTube Channel saying that they are committed to continuing the buildout of 5G as it sees the technology as playing a critical role moving forward.

"Connectivity is more important than ever today, and the challenging time we're all facing shows just how critical 5G for All is ... While our amazing team safely works to keep people across the country connected to work, school and family, we aren't slowing down on building out the broad and deep network that only this combined company can deliver. We won't stop because this network can do so much GOOD across the country!"

The company announced that it is bringing its 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum to parts of Philadelphia and New York City. While Philadelphia is already live with mid-band, New York City will be a special rollout as, when it occurs, the city will be the only to have access to both low-band, mid-band, and mmWave 5G. T-Mobile is also continuing its 5G rollout to more cities like Detroit, St. Louis, and Columbus, Ohio. Sprint customers now have access to T-Mobile's LTE network, effectively doubling Sprint's current LTE coverage.

While the company is bringing 5G support to Android phones like the Galaxy S 20 and OnePlus 8 Pro, it still awaits the 5G iPhone. The iPhone 12 is expected to be Apple's first iPhone with 5G connectivity, so it will be interesting to see the effect for those who have service with T-Mobile.

You can read the full press release or watch the announcement video below: